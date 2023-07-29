Thousands without power after overnight storms in Michiana

(WNDU) - Thousands across Michiana are without power after a series of strong storm clusters made their way through the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 3,800 outages across its entire coverage area. These numbers have dropped significantly from more than 17,000 as crews work to restore power. For the latest I&M outage map, click here.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting over 16,000 outages across its coverage network. The majority of these outages are concentrated in northwest Indiana outside of Chicago, but there are still some significant outages here in our viewing area:

Argos: 84

Bremen: 91

Culver: 66

Hamlet: 199

LaPorte: 436

Michigan City: 682

Milford: 160

Mill Creek: 53

Nappanee: 68

New Paris: 484

North Liberty: 334

Plymouth: 67

Rochester: 77

Syracuse: 51

Union Mills: 39

Walkerton: 67

For the latest NIPSCO power outage map, click here.

