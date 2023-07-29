Thousands without power after Friday night storms in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands across Michiana are without power after a series of strong storm clusters made their way through the area Friday night.

As of 12:20 a.m. on Friday, Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 500 outages across its entire coverage area. LaPorte is currently the most affected, experiencing over 265 outages.

For the latest I&M outage map, click here.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting over 3200 outages across its coverage network. Affected areas in Michiana are as follows:

Nappanee - 1567

Michigan City - 449

Rochester - 107

Winona Lake - 192

LaGrange - 89

For the latest NIPSCO power outage map, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.