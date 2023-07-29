Thousands without power after Friday night storms in Michiana
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands across Michiana are without power after a series of strong storm clusters made their way through the area Friday night.
As of 12:20 a.m. on Friday, Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 500 outages across its entire coverage area. LaPorte is currently the most affected, experiencing over 265 outages.
Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting over 3200 outages across its coverage network. Affected areas in Michiana are as follows:
Nappanee - 1567
Michigan City - 449
Rochester - 107
Winona Lake - 192
LaGrange - 89
