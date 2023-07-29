Advertise With Us

Thousands without power after Friday night storms in Michiana

(MGN Online)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands across Michiana are without power after a series of strong storm clusters made their way through the area Friday night.

As of 12:20 a.m. on Friday, Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 500 outages across its entire coverage area. LaPorte is currently the most affected, experiencing over 265 outages.

For the latest I&M outage map, click here.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting over 3200 outages across its coverage network. Affected areas in Michiana are as follows:

Nappanee - 1567

Michigan City - 449

Rochester - 107

Winona Lake - 192

LaGrange - 89

For the latest NIPSCO power outage map, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot by customer while allegedly trying to rob Cassopolis gas station
Pedestrian hit by train in Mishawaka on July 27, 2023.
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka
Granger man dies in Berrien County motorcycle crash
Jeffrey Schidler was arrested after pulling out a gun and pointing it at a female subject on...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after fight, pointing gun at teenager
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Turning cooler this weekend

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Turning cooler this weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Veteran Irish linebackers tackle second year under Al Golden
What to know if you’re taking the South Shore Line to Lollapalooza