Several SW Michigan communities under boil advisory due to water main break

Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Multiple communities in southwest Michigan are currently under a boil advisory until further notice due to a major water main break.

According to a Facebook post from Lincoln Charter Township, the break happened near Marquette Woods and Hickory Creek. The following communities are under the boil advisory:

  • Lincoln Township
  • Royalton Township
  • St. Joseph Township
  • Stevensville

Officials are urging you to vigorously boil any water used for drinking — including water used to make ice, cooking, or oral hygiene — for at least one minute.

Crews are working on repairs right now, but there is no timetable for when the advisory will be lifted.

In the meantime, Lincoln Township’s splash pad is closed until the advisory is lifted.

