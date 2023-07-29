Residents waking up to damage and power outages following late night storm

(WNDU) - On Saturday morning, cleanup after heavy rainfall and high winds ensued.

Residents woke up to flooded areas on roadways, debris covered streets, and even road closures due to fallen trees and downed power lines.

Fortunately, thanks to temperatures warming up as the sun rose, and crews that worked diligently to clear the roads, much of the storm’s damage has been resolved.

However, there were also reports of water leaks inside of homes and other personal property damages.

For a list of the reported power outages, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.