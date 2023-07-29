Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warm weather is one of the joys of summer, but those same hot temperatures can be a problem for unprepared pets, and their families.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with some important tips about being safe with our pets in the summer sun.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.