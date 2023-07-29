ND trio of 5th-year linebackers tackling 1 more year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No team stays exactly the same from year to year in college football. But one position group for the Notre Dame defense returns its top contributors this year for one last ride.

Year two under defensive coordinator Al Golden will also be year five on the college level for Notre Dame’s main trio of linebackers — JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser, and Marist Liufau. These three led the team in tackles last season and say they’re even more locked in on coach Golden’s scheme this time around.

“Just getting more comfortable in the defense,” Kiser says. “Being comfortable around him as a person, being comfortable around the guys, and understanding and trusting that they know what to do. It’s a big deal.”

“I think one of the biggest things is that he’s able to put more load on us as linebackers because he knows that we’ll be a calming voice for the defense,” Bertrand says. “When a motion comes in or a check needs to be made, we can make that check really fast.”

“We understand what he expects of us, so that allowed us to grow on and off the field,” Liufau says. “We have a lot of chemistry, so it makes things easier for us for sure.”

The veteran linebackers touched more on their strong relationship in this story.

Golden has amassed decades of coaching experience at the college and pro levels. But he knows yesterday’s plan might not always fit today’s problems.

“No, we adapt. That’s the beauty of it,” Golden says. “This is not a ‘the system is the star.’ This is not it. The players are the stars, and our job is to adapt to what they do well. Again, it’s really a function of who’s doing what well. We’ll do whatever it takes but the players are the stars, and as coaches we adapt to it.”

So, what’s the ceiling for a group with so many familiar faces? You’ll just have to wait and see.

“This defensive identity will be forged in the next three weeks, and I’ll let them answer that on the field,” Golden says.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.