ND Students and NNA partner up to bring back Booker T. West Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanks to an IGNITE Grant to the Near Northeast Neighborhood and a partnership with students with the Notre Dame Center for Civic Innovation, a popular park is coming back to the area.

According to the Near Northeast Neighborhood Association, Booker T. West Park once stood there at the corner of Leland and Portage Avenues, and they’re bringing it back to life.

For the last seven weeks, the team has been working to renovate and clean up the area.

Saturday morning, they dug out and built in a retaining wall to keep dirt and debris off of the sidewalk.

“The park had been shut down for so long, so we felt like, why don’t we bring this bright spot back to the neighborhood,” said NNA Community Organizer and Networker, Andre Northern.

The next phase will be working on the playground itself, bringing in new equipment and continuing to beautify the space.

“With a lot of properties in South bend, most of them are raised, and so, this is just the exact same, and the slope was coming down and covering about half of the sidewalk. So, we wanted to make sure that anybody walking through here will be able to take the whole sidewalk and that the slope will be able to remain stable for years and years to come when the park continues,” said Jeanie Benedict, a project intern with the Notre Dame Center for Civic Innovation.

The project is expected to continue throughout the Fall.

