MDHHS: Free air purifier program for K-12 schools extended

(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT
LANSING (WNDU) - Michigan K-12 schools can obtain free air purifiers as part of the state’s Safe School Indoor Air Ventilation program.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched the program last year to help support the improvement of indoor air quality in schools. The program works with partners to provide air purifiers at no cost to Michigan schools.

Schools are able to order as many machines as needed based on their building’s needs.

“Air purifiers are another tool in our toolbox to improve air quality and help prevent the spread of illness while at school, as well as provide additional protection from allergens and wildfire smoke,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “MDHHS is excited to offer the air ventilation and purification program to our schools. Staying healthy leads to better academic outcomes as well as social and emotional well-being.”

To date, the program has seen 42,600 purifiers provided to schools since the program’s launch in Dec. 2022.

For more information, submit your K-12 school information to the MI Safe Schools Indoor Air Ventilation Program Request Form.

