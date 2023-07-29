Local nonprofit holds Christmas in July for Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It might be the middle of summer, but that isn’t stopping Santa from delivering presents for “Christmas in July” at Beacon Children’s Hospital.

With a bit of help from local law enforcement, about 30 bikers with local nonprofit Iron Horse Saloon Riders started in LaPorte and rode their “sleighs” over 25 miles to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

And with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and many helpers in tow, the riding club delivered presents to the kids and presented a check to support the work at Beacon Children’s Hospital.

The club says its goal is to give back to the community in any way possible.

“This is our first Christmas in July for the kids,” said Scott Mece, president and founder of Iron Horse Saloon Riders. “We decided to stay local and come up here, just do it for South Bend since it’s really close; we’re out of LaPorte. We got ahold of the hospital, and they were all on board, and we ended up with three or four big boxes full of toys and $1,500

The riding club tells 16 News Now they are already looking forward to the second annual Christmas in July fundraiser in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.