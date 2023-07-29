LaPorte woman found guilty of shooting, dismembering husband

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a LaPorte woman guilty on all counts related to the fatal shooting of her husband and the dismemberment of his body.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, 36-year-old Thessalonica Allen was convicted of murder, abuse of a corpse, and altering a crime scene, both level-six felonies. She was also found guilty of two level five felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two-level six felony counts of neglect of a dependent.

Per court documents, evidence revealed that her husband, Randy Allen, who is the stepfather to her children, was leaving their bedroom when he was shot. After the shooting, Thessalonica had her children help her drag the body outside, where they tried moving it to her car to dispose of it.

Unable to do so over the body’s weight, it is believed that Thessalonica purchased an ax the next day and used it to remove his legs. However, it was still immovable due to the weight of the body. She then contacted the biological father of her children, who showed up at the home and immediately left, calling the police.

Thessalonica went out and purchased cleaning supplies and had her children help her remove blood leftover from the shooting.

Allen, formerly of South Bend, faces anywhere from 45 to 65 years in prison for murder. Anywhere from six months to six years on each of the remaining counts could be added to her sentence.

