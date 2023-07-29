Landmark Recovery furloughing Mishawaka employees

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Landmark Recovery has announced employees at its Mishawaka rehab facility will be placed on a 30-day furlough.

In a staff e-mail obtained by 16 News Now, the company say the furlough is being implemented because Medicaid insurance contracts were cancelled for the Mishawaka location.

The furlough begins on Monday, July 31st, with the process expected to be complete by Thursday, August 3rd. That’s the same day Landmark anticipates to discharge or transition out all Mishawaka patients.

Originally, those patients were supposed to be out of the facility by August 17th.

Just this week, Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked licenses for the Landmark facilities in Mishawaka, Bluffton, and Carmel.

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym (IN-02) also sent a letter to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita - asking Rokita’s office to investigate the local rehab center.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.