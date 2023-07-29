Girl Named Tom performs sold-out show at Four Winds Casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a sold-out show Friday night as Girl Named Tom took the stage at Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

Artists Caleb, Josh and Bekah Liechty are the 2021 winners of NBC’s The Voice.

They made history as the first sibling trio to win the show.

“We love being able to connect with audiences and make it feel like home. So, yeah, we are really excited,” said Josh.

“On The Voice we were on team Kelly, and we got a lot of great advice from her. She told us that no matter where you are in the music industry, you’ve got to work hard,” said Bekah.

Girl Named Tom currently performs about 100 shows a year.

During their shows, they share stories from their time on The Voice, and what it was like growing up together.

“Our show has grown so much in the last year, and we’ve grown so much. And I think a lot of these fans, we think have seen us before, so we are really excited to bring this new show to them,” said Caleb.

They said there is something special about coming back to South Bend because it has always felt like home.

“It feels amazing to be back in South Bend. We lived here for a year, the year of 2021. And that was a tough time because we weren’t performing at all. We did a couple of performances at Notre Dame,” said Bekah.

“We can’t even think about The Voice and our time in L.A. without thinking about South Bend. It was an unexpected surprise to feel so embraced. And South Benders were like, ‘no, you’re from South Bend. Like, this is your home.’ We always thought that we were from Ohio, but now we are from South Bend too. And it’s great,” said Caleb.

This show was special because it is Bekah’s 23rd birthday.

She said she wouldn’t want to spend it any other way.

“I want to be on stage. She’s like, ‘Caleb, did you get me anything for my birthday? I am like, ‘I mean there’s a show. Does that count?,” said Bekah and Caleb.

Girl Named Tom is having a Christmas show here in Michiana.

We will have more information on that once they finalize details.

