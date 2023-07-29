Boil water advisory in Berrien County lifted

UPDATE: The boil water advisory that was issued over the weekend for multiple communities in Berrien County due to a major water main break has been lifted.

According to officials from the city of St. Joseph, water quality testing confirmed that drinking water in the system meets state standards. This means water from the public drinking water system may be used again for all purposes.

Officials say customers in the previously affected areas should flush their lines by running faucets for several minutes to ensure fresh water is in their lines.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Multiple communities in southwest Michigan are currently under a boil advisory until further notice due to a major water main break on Saturday.

According to officials from the city of St. Joseph, the break happened near Marquette Woods and Hickory Creek. Crews isolated the damaged section of the water main and restored system pressure Saturday afternoon.

The system was then flushed Saturday and Sunday, with flushing completed on Monday. Water samples are currently being tested, but need 24 hours to be completed. Therefore, the boil water advisory remains in effect.

If the test results are satisfactory, the advisory could be lifted as early as Tuesday afternoon. If not, it could be extended.

The boil water advisory applies to St. Joseph public water system customers in the following communities:

Lincoln Charter Township (including the village of Stevensville)

Royalton Township

The portion of St. Joseph Charter Township west of the St. Joseph River (including the village of Shoreham)

The advisory does NOT apply to the following communities:

The portion of St. Joseph Charter Township east of the St. Joseph River (Fairplain)

The city of St. Joseph

Officials are urging you to vigorously boil any water used for drinking — including water used to make ice, cooking, or oral hygiene — for at least one minute.

Water used for bathing, laundry, lawn irrigation, and similar uses does not need to be boiled. For more information on boil water advisories, click here.

In the meantime, Lincoln Charter Township’s splash pad is closed until the advisory is lifted.

