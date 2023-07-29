Advertise With Us

2nd Chance Pet: Max

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Max!

To learn more about Max and see if she is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Max or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

