2023 Indiana State Fair underway

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana State Fair is officially underway!

The fair opened on Friday morning, but the opening was delayed by two hours due to storms. The fair is open now through Aug. 20, but will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The 2023 fair is highlighted by new food, better ride inspections, and new exhibits, according to our sister station WTHR. There are more than 140 food stands at the fair. There will also be a light show, stunt teams, a cornhole tournament, and “Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, among other things.

For help planning your trip to the fair and to find out everything else you need to know about it, head to the Indiana State Fair’s website.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center are located at 1202 E. 38th Street in Indianapolis.

