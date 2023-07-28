Advertise With Us

Wrongful death lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools settled

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The wrongful death lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools has been settled.

The suit was brought by the family of Rio Allred, a 12-year-old who committed suicide last year after claims of bullying. Her family alleged that even with documented proof of verbal and physical bullying, the school did nothing and sued the district for wrong actions.

The school corporation was being sued for wrongful death, violating Title IX, and violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

According to Thomas Blessing, the family’s attorney, the family was suing for $4 million in compensation and was hoping to encourage profound change within the school district regarding handling bullying allegations.

After the initial lawsuit filing, Elkhart Community denied many of the allegations but did admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole Ball, reported incidents of a student smacking Rio and pushing her out of her chair.

Additionally, they admitted that Rio sent an email to the school counselor after a student called her names and tripped her on the stairs and admitted that an employee witnessed this name-calling firsthand.

The suit has now been settled under confidential terms.

