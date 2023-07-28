Whirlpool hosts ‘Camp Infinity’ for aspiring female scientists

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Right now, compared with women, men make up the greater share of the STEM workforce.

But a technology camp for middle school girls is helping to close that gap.

The camp hosted at Lake Michigan College and supported by the new Whirlpool Corporation brought in 29 students in what’s called Camp Infinity. Pam Klyn, a Whirlpool executive, even stopped by to talk about her thirty years of experience at the company.

“It’s really important to introduce girls at this age to what’s possible,” said Pam Klyn, executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability, Whirlpool. “What they can become. What careers are available within the STEM field so it’s an important age since they’re starting to think about what their future could look like and it really shows them what’s possible and builds their confidence well before anyone could tell them, ‘you shouldn’t be interested in math and science.’”

Throughout the week, students engaged in topics ranging from website design, robotics programming and game design. Today, those students showed off their creations to family members and friends.

“What’s been really fantastic is to see the support of the parents who are here showing these young girls that they’re confident in their abilities. They want them to be exposed to as many options as possible,” Klyn said.

The event also partnered with the Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT).

“Very important to start young because what we find in the statistics is that boys and girls, when they are very young, show the exact same aptitude and ability for STEM-related activities, but around this age in middle school is when you start to see a divergence and the boys will continue on that trajectory, but the girls will oftentimes fall off the trajectory of being able to pursue those STEM abilities... so, getting them into camps like this and allowing them to have those successes is very important,” said Tammy Doroshewitz, programming director, Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation.

For more information about the camp, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.