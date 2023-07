United adds over 100 nonstop flights for 2023 college football season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It will be easier than ever to get to those away games this college football season!

United announced the addition of 127 new nonstop flights to help college football fans cheer on their favorite teams at 30 games this season. The airline will continue to help fans get to games to cheer on teams including Notre Dame, Wisconsin, USC, University of Michigan, Penn State, and more.

“We’re committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they’re traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances. “We’re pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road.”

The airline has added more flights and will be flying larger planes to select cities for the following games:

Sept. 2: Tennessee State University @ University of Notre Dame

Sept. 3: Louisiana State University @ Florida State University

Sept. 9: University of Texas-Austin @ University of Alabama

Sept. 9: University of Nevada, Las Vegas @ University of Michigan

Sept. 9: University of Cincinnati @ University of Pittsburgh

Sept. 9: University of Notre Dame @ North Carolina State University

Sept. 16: Northwestern University @ Duke University

Sept. 16: University of Washington - Seattle @ Michigan State University

Sept. 23: Ohio State University @ University of Notre Dame

Sept. 23: University of Arkansas @ Louisiana State University

Sept. 23: University of Mississippi @ University of Alabama

Sept. 23: University of Iowa @ Penn State University

Sept 23: University of Oklahoma @ University of Cincinnati

Sept. 30: Louisiana State University @ University of Mississippi

Sept. 30: University of Notre Dame @ Duke University

Oct. 7: University of Arkansas @ University of Mississippi

Oct. 14: University of Southern California @ University of Notre Dame

Oct. 14: University of Arkansas @ University of Alabama

Oct. 14: Louisiana State University @ Auburn University

Oct. 14: Ohio State University @ Purdue University

Oct. 14: University of Iowa @ University of Wisconsin-Madison

Oct. 21: University of Tennessee @ University of Alabama

Oct. 21: Penn State University @ Ohio State University

Oct. 28: University of Pittsburgh @ University of Notre Dame

Oct. 28: Ohio State University @ University of Wisconsin

Nov. 4: University of Notre Dame @ Clemson University

Nov. 4: Louisiana State University @ University of Alabama

Nov. 11: University of Michigan @ Penn State University

Nov. 11: University of Pittsburgh @ Syracuse University

Nov. 18: University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee

Nov. 18: Wake Forest University @ University of Notre Dame

Tickets are on sale now by clicking here.

