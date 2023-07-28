This year’s Niles Burn Run kicks off with a free concert!

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Burn Run returns to Riverfront Park this weekend.

July 28th through the 30th attendees will enjoy live music, a car show, and be able to shop from more than 30 vendors and food trucks.

Proceeds from the event go toward heling those children that have been traumatized by fire and suffer from burn injuries to the Great Lakes Burn Camp.

The fundraiser’s most popular event, the 50-mile, escorted motorcycle ride, will begin at noon on Sunday.

“The most we’ve ever had, bikes wise, we’ve had 701 in the past, and we’re hoping to exceed that. On August 6th is the opening of the camp, we ride up there to the camp, we meet at Wings Stadium, and then motorcycles, escort fire trucks, ambulances, and squad cars, the kids get on there, and then we escort them from Wings Stadium to the camp, and that’s the opening day of the camp,” says Niles Burn Run President, Ken Laurita.

The Niles Burn Run kicks off Friday night with a free concert in Riverfront Park.

