Suspect shot by customer while allegedly trying to rob Cassopolis gas station

Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - An attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Cassopolis was halted by a customer who shot the suspect, according to police.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. Thursday to the Stone Lake Marathon Gas Station in the 200 block of South Broadway Street. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot several times and another male holding him at gun point.

Investigators believe the man who had been shot tried to rob the store’s clerk, but was shot by a customer who had a valid Michigan concealed pistol license.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated his injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police found the suspect vehicle and arrested a female for possession of methamphetamine.

The case is still under investigation. Police say all names are being withheld pending completion of the investigation and any possible arraignments in court.

The Village of Cassopolis Police Department was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Pokagon Tribal Police, the Central Cass Fire Department, and Pride Care Ambulance Service.

