Silver Alert issued for missing Nappanee teen

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old out of Nappanee.

Police say Megan Rose Gunter was last seen Thursday night around 5:05 p.m. wearing a Christmas shirt with cats on it, and black and white shorts.

Megan is 5′1″ and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Megan’s whereabouts, please call the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911.

Megan Rose Gunter
Megan Rose Gunter(Indiana State Police)

