Rep. Yakym urges AG Rokita’s office to investigate Mishawaka Landmark Recovery facility

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district is calling for the state Attorney General’s Office to immediately investigate a troubled addiction treatment facility in Mishawaka.

On Friday, Yakym sent a letter to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urging his office to investigate the Landmark Recovery facility located at 60257 Bodnar Boulevard.

The facility has come under fire after three deaths were reported at the facility earlier this month. Since the investigations into those deaths were launched, numerous allegations of misconduct from former patients, former employees, and current employees have surfaced. Meanwhile, the facility’s license has been revoked.

In his letter to Rokita, Yakym says his office has received “disturbing information” about practices and incidents at the Mishawaka facility and “its leadership’s alleged disregard” to make improvements.

Among the concerning allegations Yakym pointed out in his letter were the large number of emergency calls, inability to cooperate with investigations, numerous patient overdoses, patient neglect, insufficient staffing, and financial mismanagement.

In the first half of 2023, the St. Joseph County Police Department (SJCPD) responded to over 100 calls at the facility. Investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including overdoses, rape cases, a stabbing, and other forms of violence and sexual assault.

According to Yakym’s letter, SJCPD has received multiple reports of facility staff not permitting patients to call the police and discouraging patients from reporting incidents. Regarding the stabbing, SJCPD claims the facility refused to provide detectives with information or video footage.

As for the overdoses, there have been at least nine of them since the facility opened in August 2022. Two of the three deaths reported earlier this month were related to drug overdoses.

Yakym’s letter further states that there is insufficient staffing at the facility, as once current employee told his office that they had been tasked with duties that they were not qualified to perform such as full-body cavity searches, caring for individuals with serious mental health diagnoses, and searching the facility for drugs. 16 News Now also spoke with a current employee who made similar allegations.

After sending the letter to Rokita’s office, which you can read in its entirety at the bottom of this story, Yakym issued the following statement:

The allegations leveled against the Praxis facility are disturbing. They demand a thorough investigation along with complete accountability for those who may have violated the law along with the public’s trust. I applaud the actions Indiana has taken thus far to prioritize patient and worker safety. I will continue to ensure that justice is ultimately served so those who need treatment can get the care and help they deserve.

Indiana health officials say all new patient admissions to the Mishawaka facility have been suspended now that its license is revoked. Meanwhile, the facility has 21 days, or until Aug. 17, to transfer or discharge any current patients to adequate levels of treatment.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon to 16 News Now, Landmark Recovery says it is taking this situation very seriously and has top executives at the Mishawaka facility to provide additional support and guidance, including its CEO Matt Boyle.

Landmark Recovery also says it is disappointed with the decision made by Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction to revoke licenses at three of its facilities — including the Mishawaka one — and believes it is based on misinformation.

The full statement can be read below:

While we cannot participate in interviews due to the ongoing investigations, we share our deepest condolences for the individuals that passed away earlier this month. We are taking this situation very seriously and as we mentioned previously, we have our top executives at the facility around the clock. Also, our CEO, Matt Boyle, has been at the facility for the past week providing additional support and guidance. At Landmark Recovery, patient care and safety are our top priorities. Addiction is a devastating disease that impacts every socioeconomic level and because of that, we have made it our mission to not only serve those with commercial health insurance, but to provide high quality care for those with Medicaid, a population that has very few choices or support options for addiction recovery. We believe it is important to note that while we are addressing the issues at hand, we have also been a prominent and successful provider of Medicaid addiction recovery services for a large portion of Indiana and other parts of the country for the past 6 years. Lastly, Landmark Recovery is disappointed to announce that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Division of Mental Health and Addiction has revoked our license at three of our facilities. We respectfully disagree with this decision and believe it is based on misinformation. We are working with our legal counsel to explore the next steps including an appeal. In the meantime, we are committed to the well-being of our patients and staff and will work to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved. We appreciate your continued support during this time.

The full text of Rep. Yakym’s letter can be found below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.