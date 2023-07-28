Primitiv dispensary participating in back-to-school drive

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A school supply donation drive in Niles is on a roll...one pre-roll at a time.

Depending on what one gives to the Back-to-School donation drive at the Primitiv dispensary in Niles, they are rewarded with “reefer.”

“If you donate, based on our first category, you bring in crayons, colored pencils, markers, and, or pencil erasers and pens, you’re going to be getting a free pre-roll,” said Primitiv’s Sarah Schwager.

If you do the math, you figure what some get may actually be worth more than what they gave.

“Actually, it is. A couple of dollars, it’s usually a little cheaper than whatever they are offering you,” said customer Susan Blad. Blad brought in crayons and pens. She received a pre-roll with a retail value of $5.99.

The campaign was supposed to last a week, but once the number of packed backpacks topped 100, it was extended through July 31.

For the freebies, you do have to make a minimum purchase, although there’s no maximum donation.

“Just some type of purchase. Our cheapest would be $2 gummies. We had someone come in, buy a $2 gummy and donate five backpacks. There is no limit on how many backpacks you can donate. As many as you can supply, we’ll make sure that you are incentivized,” said Schwager.

The store figures a full backpack runs about $30, while the value of the incentives is closer to $45.

Still, Primitiv sees the end result as priceless.

“So, we were really hoping to see that impact and that excitement, and it’s just phenomenal. We’re in the hundreds already, and just to think of 100 children to have their school year start out right, this really warms our hearts.”

The store is now working with a couple of local groups on a plan to distribute the supplies.

The store is owned by two ex-Detroit Lions Football players.

