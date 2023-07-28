Officials: Patients at Landmark Recovery must be transferred or discharged within 3 weeks

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials say a troubled addiction treatment facility in Mishawaka has less than a month to transfer or discharge its current patients after having its license revoked.

Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction told 16 News Now on Thursday it revoked the license for the Landmark Recovery facility located at 60257 Bodnar Boulevard. The licenses for Praxis facilities in Bluffton and Carmel were also revoked.

According to state health officials, new patient admissions for all three locations were immediately and permanently suspended and the facilities are unable to accept any new admissions. Additionally, these facilities have 21 days, or until Aug. 17, to transfer or discharge any current patients to adequate levels of treatment.

The revocation of the license comes amid investigations into three deaths that were reported at the Mishawaka facility earlier this month, as well as numerous allegations of misconduct from former patients, former employees, and current employees that have spoken with 16 News Now since these investigations began to unfold.

Previously, St. Joseph County police had petitioned officials to revoke Landmark’s license. They’ve also called for the Mishawaka facility to be shut down. Investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including the previously mentioned death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

Meanwhile, a new lawsuit has been filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery by nine former patients that claim they sustained serious and debilitating personal injuries by means of endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence.

Officials at Landmark previously said the Mishawaka facility was voluntarily not admitting new patients until staff members meet their high standards. Landmark also said it had “separated with the Executive Director and the Director of Nursing at the facility.”

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigation

Rep. Yakym urges AG Rokita’s office to investigate Mishawaka Landmark Recovery facility

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
In his letter to Rokita, Yakym says his office has received “disturbing information” about practices and incidents at the Mishawaka facility and “its leadership’s alleged disregard” to make improvements.

News

Family Carnival in Warsaw canceled due to heat, possible storms

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Nappanee teen

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Elkhart secondary schools to operate on 1-hour delay every Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This scheduling change impacts students at Elkhart High School, North Side Middle School, Pierre Moran Middle School, and West Side Middle School.

News

Niles Burn Run 2023 preview

This year’s Niles Burn Run kicks off with a free concert!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The Niles Burn Run is back for another year of raising funds to send kids traumatized by fire to camp! Here's what you need to know about this weekend.

News

Niles Burn Run Preview - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Mishawaka police investigating burglary, vandalism at Dari Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say it happened sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning at the iconic ice cream shop.

News

Megan Rose Gunter

Silver Alert issued for missing Nappanee teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say Megan Rose Gunter was last seen Thursday night around 5:05 p.m.

Crime

Suspect shot by customer while allegedly trying to rob Cassopolis gas station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police were called Thursday night to the Stone Lake Marathon Gas Station in the 200 block of South Broadway Street.