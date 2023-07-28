Officials: Patients at Landmark Recovery must be transferred or discharged within 3 weeks

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials say a troubled addiction treatment facility in Mishawaka has less than a month to transfer or discharge its current patients after having its license revoked.

Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction told 16 News Now on Thursday it revoked the license for the Landmark Recovery facility located at 60257 Bodnar Boulevard. The licenses for Praxis facilities in Bluffton and Carmel were also revoked.

According to state health officials, new patient admissions for all three locations were immediately and permanently suspended and the facilities are unable to accept any new admissions. Additionally, these facilities have 21 days, or until Aug. 17, to transfer or discharge any current patients to adequate levels of treatment.

The revocation of the license comes amid investigations into three deaths that were reported at the Mishawaka facility earlier this month, as well as numerous allegations of misconduct from former patients, former employees, and current employees that have spoken with 16 News Now since these investigations began to unfold.

Previously, St. Joseph County police had petitioned officials to revoke Landmark’s license. They’ve also called for the Mishawaka facility to be shut down. Investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including the previously mentioned death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

Meanwhile, a new lawsuit has been filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery by nine former patients that claim they sustained serious and debilitating personal injuries by means of endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence.

Officials at Landmark previously said the Mishawaka facility was voluntarily not admitting new patients until staff members meet their high standards. Landmark also said it had “separated with the Executive Director and the Director of Nursing at the facility.”

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.