Notre Dame starting linebackers share strong relationship on, off field

By Josh Bode and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Other than the graduating seniors, the Notre Dame defense remains mostly untouched from last season.

The Irish return their three starting linebackers from last season — JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser, and Marist Liufau. They’re all going into their fifth year now, and they’ve been able to build a special bond with each other off the field.

“One of the coolest things is just having them as my best friends off the field,” Bertrand says. “Someone you can talk to. Not just about football, but about school, life, social — all those kinds of things.”

“JD and I have been roommates for the last couple years,” Kiser says. “Marist has been around us, just always been with us. We do pretty much everything together, and it just helps build that trust in one another.”

And that trust off the field carries onto the field as well.

“When we’re on the field, we’re normally on the same page,” Kiser says. “And if we’re not, when we go to the sideline, it takes us two seconds to figure it out and move on.”

While there is experience in the starters, there are no other linebackers that are seniors or even juniors.

“I think our older guys have done a great job of helping and bringing them along,” says graduate assistant Max Bullough. “We hold each other accountable more than anywhere I’ve ever been, in terms of group texts, and ‘Hey make sure 6:15, we’re up. Nobody be late.’”

The veteran starters have put the task of helping the younger players at their position develop on themselves.

“I challenge myself to be more vocal to them,” Liufau says. “Communicate more with them, whether it’s giving them tips or just helping them with the playbook.”

“It’s been an opportunity to teach the sophomores who are ultimately going to turn around and teach the freshmen,” Bertrand says.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

