Niles Burn Run kicks off Friday night

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Burn Run returns to Riverfront Park this weekend!

From Friday through Sunday, attendees can see live music, shop from over 35 different vendors, go to a car show, and even visit a beer garden. The fundraiser’s most popular event, the 50-mile, escorted motorcycle ride, will begin at noon on Sunday.

Money raised from the event will go towards the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which hosts summer and winter sleep-away camps for kids with burn injuries.

“The most we’ve ever had, bikes wise, we’ve had 701 in the past, and we’re hoping to exceed that,” says Niles Burn Run President, Ken Laurita. “Aug. 6 is the opening of the camp. We ride up there to the camp, we meet at Wings Stadium, and then motorcycles, escort fire trucks, ambulances, and squad cars — the kids get on there, and then we escort them from Wings Stadium to the camp, and that’s the opening day of the camp.”

The Niles Burn Run kicks off Friday night with a free concert in Riverfront Park. For a full schedule of events, click here.

