Moving on from Michael Mayer: ‘Tight End U’ reloads with fresh talent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re through day two of Notre Dame’s fall camp, and one month away from the season opener in Dublin, Ireland.

“It’s a big trip, but you can’t look too far ahead,” said sophomore tight end Holden Staes. “You’ve just got to kind of stay in the moment, take it day-by-day.”

This Irish team has some important holes to fill coming into camp, starting with last year’s top pass catcher — tight end Michael Mayer.

The most productive tight end in Notre Dame’s history skipped his senior year to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. He was selected in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Obviously, Mike being gone is a loss for our room, but he set such a great example in his three years here,” said senior tight end Kevin Bauman.

“That’s kind of been the motto of our room: ‘gotta keep working,’ said junior tight end Mitchell Evans. “Got to keep the standard of what this place represents and how it’s ‘Tight End U.’’

“We will rotate and give guys plenty of opportunities to earn the right to be on that football field for the 12 games we’re guaranteed,” said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Gerad Parker. “Do we miss Mike? Heck yeah, I miss Mike. I miss Mike as a competitor and what he brought to the table and the bar that he set for our tight end room and our football team. On the other side of these things, we’ve got professionals behind him that have learned the way and just went to work.”

There’s already someone new in that No. 87 jersey that Mayer made famous over the last three years, showing that this team knows it’s time to turn the page.

“I asked Michael Mayer beforehand if I had the approval, the okay to wear it,” said freshman tight end Cooper Flanagan. “But yeah, big shoes to fill for sure.”

Now, this group has its sights set on the ultimate prize.

“We’re at Notre Dame, one of the best schools in the country, so the expectation is to win a national championship,” Staes said.

16 Sports will hear from defensive coordinator Al Golden and the linebackers on day three of fall camp Friday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.