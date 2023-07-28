Missing Nappanee teen found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Megan Rose Gunter
Megan Rose Gunter(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: According to the Nappanee Police Department, Megan Rose Gunter has been located and is safe.

The Statewide Silver Alert that was issued for her disappearance has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old out of Nappanee.

Police say Megan Rose Gunter was last seen Thursday night around 5:05 p.m. wearing a Christmas shirt with cats on it, and black and white shorts.

Megan is 5′1″ and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Megan’s whereabouts, please call the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911.

