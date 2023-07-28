Mishawaka police investigating burglary, vandalism at Dari Fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an iconic ice cream shop was broken into and vandalized overnight.

Police say it happened sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning at Dari Fair, which is located on the east side of Mishawaka on Lincoln Way East.

According to police, the suspect(s) entered the ice cream shop by smashing a window. Once inside, the suspect(s) vandalized it and stole several items.

In a Facebook post, Dari Fair says the stolen items included all its chicken tenders, eight gallons of cheese, and its cheese dispenser. According to Dari Fair, “oil poured everywhere” inside the shop.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

