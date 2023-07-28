Advertise With Us

GRAPHIC: Man arrested after fight, pointing gun at teenager

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New and shocking video shows a fight coming to an end in South Bend with a man pointing a gun at a teen.

Graphic Advisory: Some viewers may find this video hard to watch or disturbing.

In the video, the fight happens in the 2600 block of West Fisher Street on Sunday, July 23. Court documents say the fight started between two people and grew as others tried to get involved.

That’s when Jeffrey Schidler pulled out a gun and pointed it at a female subject, grabbing her by the hair and pushing her to the ground. A witness tells 16 News Now the victim is only 15-years-old.

Schidler was arrested and charged with battery and pointing a firearm at another.

He’s out on bond right now but is due back in court for an initial hearing next month.

