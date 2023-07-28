Granger man dies in Berrien County motorcycle crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Granger man is dead after crashing a motorcycle early Friday morning in Berrien County.

Deputies were called just after 12:25 a.m. to the intersection of W. Elm Valley Road and Mill Road in Weesaw Township on reports of a single motorcycle crash. When they arrived, they found the motorcycle and its driver in a ditch just east of the intersection.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the driver, identified as 47-year-old Jaime Daniel Brown of Granger, but they were unsuccessful.

The crash is still under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit, but police believe speed and alcohol were factors in it. Deputies also say Brown was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Three Oaks Police Department, Michigan State Police, Weesaw Township Fire Department, and Medic 1 Ambulance.

