Granger man dies in Berrien County motorcycle crash

(Berrien County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Granger man is dead after crashing a motorcycle early Friday morning in Berrien County.

Deputies were called just after 12:25 a.m. to the intersection of W. Elm Valley Road and Mill Road in Weesaw Township on reports of a single motorcycle crash. When they arrived, they found the motorcycle and its driver in a ditch just east of the intersection.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the driver, identified as 47-year-old Jaime Daniel Brown of Granger, but they were unsuccessful.

The crash is still under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit, but police believe speed and alcohol were factors in it. Deputies also say Brown was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Three Oaks Police Department, Michigan State Police, Weesaw Township Fire Department, and Medic 1 Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Indexes over 105F Possible with PM Storms

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Indexes over 105F Possible with PM Storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Our hottest day of 2023 will arrive Friday afternoon. Two rounds of storms are expected as well.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Indexes over 105F Possible with PM Storms

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Indexes over 105F Possible with PM Storms

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Cleanup continues after storm packs a punch in LaGrange

Cleanup continues after storm packs a punch in LaGrange

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
LaGrange residents come together after straight line winds rolled through the area Wednesday night, causing heavy damage.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Moving on from Michael Mayer

Updated: 9 hours ago

Crime

Jeffrey Schidler was arrested after pulling out a gun and pointing it at a female subject on...

GRAPHIC: Man arrested after fight, pointing gun at teenager

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
New and shocking video shows a fight coming to an end in South Bend with a man pointing a gun at a teen.

News

Elkhart ArtWalk celebrates the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ on July 27, 2023.

Elkhart ArtWalk celebrates the ‘Dog Days of Summer’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It felt like the “Dog Days of Summer” on Thursday night in Elkhart.

News

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for August

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Elkhart Artwalk celebrates the 'Dog Days of Summer'

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Miami County man sentenced to 40 years in child porn case

Updated: 10 hours ago