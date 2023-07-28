Advertise With Us

Goshen Community Schools announces interim superintendent

Goshen Community Schools announces interim superintendent on Thursday, July 27.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools has selected James DuBois as the new interim superintendent.

DuBois will serve through the end of the first semester.

DuBois hosts an extensive resume as the elementary school principal in the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation for eight years, from 1992 to 2000. DuBois also served as a principal at Baugo Community Schools from 2003 to 2008 and was the Baugo superintendent from 2008 to 2019.

He is currently the CEO and founder of Craftsman Mindset Enterprises LLC.

The Goshen Community Schools Board of School Trustees is still conducting a thorough and comprehensive search for a permanent candidate whose priorities “align with the district and include financial stability and accountability, educational excellence, and a safe and supportive work environment for staff.”

GCS is also thanking the community for their patience and community support as it searches for a new district leader.

