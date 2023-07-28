Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in August.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 - Elkhart County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

WHERE: Jefferson Elementary School, 18565 Co Rd 20, Goshen

Friday, August 4, 2023 - St. Joseph County

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST

WHERE: Twin Branch Bible Church, 3807 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka

Friday, August 11, 2023- St. Joseph County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

WHERE: North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty

Monday, August 14, 2023- Kosciusko County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

WHERE: Leesburg Grace Brethren Church, 101 W. School St., Leesburg

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 - LaPorte County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W US 20, Michigan City

Friday, August 18, 2023 - Marshall County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

WHERE: Sunnyside Park at Jane’s Park playground, Woodies Ln, Bremen

Monday, August 21, 2023-Starke County

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST

WHERE: Bass Lake Fire Department, 7225 US-35, Knox

Wednesday, August 23, 2023- LaPorte County

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST

WHERE: La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte

Monday, August 28, 2023- Marshall County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

WHERE: New Song Church, 1292 Baker St., Plymouth

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana wants to thank Kroger, United Way of LaPorte County, United Way of Marshall County, and United Way of St. Joseph County for sponsoring these distributions.

