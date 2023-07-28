Advertise With Us

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for August

(Food Bank of Northern Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in August.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 - Elkhart County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Jefferson Elementary School, 18565 Co Rd 20, Goshen

Friday, August 4, 2023 - St. Joseph County

  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Twin Branch Bible Church, 3807 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka

Friday, August 11, 2023- St. Joseph County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty

Monday, August 14, 2023- Kosciusko County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Leesburg Grace Brethren Church, 101 W. School St., Leesburg

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 - LaPorte County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W US 20, Michigan City

Friday, August 18, 2023 - Marshall County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Sunnyside Park at Jane’s Park playground, Woodies Ln, Bremen

Monday, August 21, 2023-Starke County

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: Bass Lake Fire Department, 7225 US-35, Knox

Wednesday, August 23, 2023- LaPorte County

  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST
  • WHERE: La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte

Monday, August 28, 2023- Marshall County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: New Song Church, 1292 Baker St., Plymouth

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana wants to thank Kroger, United Way of LaPorte County, United Way of Marshall County, and United Way of St. Joseph County for sponsoring these distributions.

