Fairgoers urged to keep cool at Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair continued Thursday, and fairgoers were doing their best to enjoy the fair… even though the weather seemed a bit “unfair.”

The heat is on here in Michiana, and it’s only expected to feel hotter on Friday. 16 News Now saw fairgoers using fans, drinking water, and seeking shelter and shade to beat the heat.

We caught up with Jason Wogoman, the director of safety and security for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, who shared some things you should keep in mind while at the fairgrounds.

“They should definitely hydrate before they come here,” he said. “Drink plenty of water. When you’re on the grounds make sure you’re drinking plenty of water.

“We’ve got a lot of things in place,” he continued. “We’ve got air-conditioned buildings where people can go to get out of the heat. We’ve got extra staffing of fire and EMS personnel today. So, if something does happen, we can take you to the medical building — which we have a doctor on staff — to hopefully treat any heat-related emergencies.”

If you plan on going out to the fair on Friday, the heat index is expected to reach nearly 105 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s important to keep these safety tips in mind.

The fair runs through Saturday. The Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds are located at 17746 County Road 34 in Goshen. The fair runs through next Saturday, July 29.

To find everything you would possibly want to know about this year’s fair, click here!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.