Elkhart secondary schools to operate on 1-hour delay every Monday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - All secondary schools within the Elkhart Community Schools district will operate on a one-hour delay every Monday this upcoming school year.

This scheduling change will impact students at the following schools:

Elkhart High School

North Side Middle School

Pierre Moran Middle School

West Side Middle School

In a press release sent to 16 News Now, the district says the change was made to allow for more professional development time for ECS staff.

Dismissal times at the schools listed above will not be delayed and will remain the same as the rest of the week. Transportation will still be available to students at these schools on Mondays, though families can expect pickup to be delayed by approximately one hour compared to Tuesdays through Fridays.

In the event of a two-hour delay on a Monday, secondary schools will follow the district’s standard school week procedure, with classes beginning two hours later than they would have on any other day of the week.

This change does not impact the schedule or transportation logistics for any ECS elementary schools. Morning students at the Elkhart Career Center will also be excluded from these one-hour delays.

The first day of school for Elkhart Community Schools is Thursday, Aug. 17. If you have any questions regarding the upcoming school year, the district urges you to visit the “Back to School” hub on its website.

