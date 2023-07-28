Advertise With Us

Elkhart ArtWalk celebrates the ‘Dog Days of Summer’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It felt like the “Dog Days of Summer” on Thursday night in Elkhart.

People gathered for a fun night of music, art, shopping, and eating at this month’s Elkhart Artwalk. An evening concert was even held at Central Green Stage by performer Dave Bennett.

The free event was a community celebration in downtown Elkhart, and you can enjoy the fun again next month!

