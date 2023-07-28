Cleanup continues after storm packs a punch in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - LaGrange residents come together after straight line winds rolled through the area Wednesday night, causing heavy damage.

Residents spent all day Thursday cutting down trees and picking up debris.

Bill Morr, who is the director of LaGrange County Emergency Management, said the storm damaged several homes and a business near Michigan and Mountain Streets.

“You know, you didn’t see a whole lot of damage until all of the sudden you reach town limits and everything was dark and trees were down everywhere...We found nine homes and one business with damage to the actual home. Now, there’s a lot of damage to yards, sidewalks, fences, vehicles and sheds. You know, things like that,” said Morr.

Sylvia Hyde’s home was damaged.

A tree, which is currently angled in her yard, took a corner off her porch.

Hyde said she headed to her basement after hearing tornado sirens and getting alerts on her phone.

“And was able to just moments later hear and feel the storm hit and it was an absolutely forceful wind, and I heard the tree hit the ground and I thought I didn’t have a house left,” said Hyde.

She said several neighbors knocked on her door to make sure she was okay.

“It was very gratifying to know that the community was watching out for each other, and they were literally knocking door to door to be sure people were uninjured,” said Hyde.

“You know this is one of the neat things about this smaller town, once something happened, everybody came together,” said Morr.

At last check, there have been no reported injuries.

