Beacon Health System doctor offers tips on staying cool in hot weather

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - With Michiana experiencing some extreme heat, doctors with Beacon Health System are offering tips on staying cool over the next few days.

We all know that staying hydrated is an important part of staying cool in hot weather. But it’s important to keep in mind what kinds of fluids you’re drinking.

Dr. Johnny Gerardot, a family practice physician at Beacon Medical Group Main Street in Granger, says it’s best to just stick with water.

“Typically, water is going to be enough,” Gerardot says. “You can drink other things, but typically your body can take the water and rehydrate itself, and it’s going to balance its own electrolytes. So, you don’t typically need sugary sports drinks or anything else.”

Gerardot also wants to remind you to take breaks if you are playing or working outside.

