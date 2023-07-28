18-year-old arrested after leading police on chase in Mishawaka, South Bend

(WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been arrested after leading police on a chase overnight that started in Mishawaka and ended in South Bend.

According to police, it all started just before 11:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Logan Street in Mishawaka when a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic violation.

The vehicle led police into South Bend, where the chase eventually ended in the 800 block of Fox Street thanks to the South Bend Police Department’s use of stop sticks. Police say the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.

Three people were detained, but only the 18-year-old driver was arrested. The others were released, but the driver was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on pending charges of resisting law enforcement and driving without a license.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit.

