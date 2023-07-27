Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Mishawaka on Thursday afternoon.

Mishawaka police and firefighters were called just after 4 p.m. to a possible collision involving a pedestrian and a passing train at the McKinley Avenue Railroad Crossing. Officers later discovered a body near the tracks that appeared to have been struck.

Police identified the deceased individual as Daniel Votava, 36, of Mishawaka. Witnesses told police Votava was walking south down the middle of the railroad tracks when the collision happened.

All railroad traffic was stopped for the investigation. Crossings at Douglas Road, Day Road, and McKinley Avenue were also closed.

The Mishawaka Police Department says Canadian Northern Railway is assisting with the investigation.

