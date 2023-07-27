Peru man sentenced to 29 years for producing child porn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 40-year-old Peru man who pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge will spend nearly three decades in prison.

James Rippy was sentenced Thursday to 29 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Rippy took photos and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He also possessed other images of child pornography downloaded from the internet.

Rippy pleaded guilty to one federal count of production of child pornography in March, according to the Kokomo Tribune.

This case was investigated by United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Peru Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.