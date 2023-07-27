Advertise With Us

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

Pedestrian hit by train in Mishawaka on July 27, 2023.
Pedestrian hit by train in Mishawaka on July 27, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Mishawaka on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that the initial impact was made on the tracks between McKinley Avenue and Fir Road around 4 p.m. Crossings at Douglas Road, Day Road, and McKinley Avenue are all closed at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

