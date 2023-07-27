Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Mishawaka on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that the initial impact was made on the tracks between McKinley Avenue and Fir Road around 4 p.m. Crossings at Douglas Road, Day Road, and McKinley Avenue are all closed at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

