Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Mishawaka on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say that the initial impact was made on the tracks between McKinley Avenue and Fir Road around 4 p.m. Crossings at Douglas Road, Day Road, and McKinley Avenue are all closed at this time.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
