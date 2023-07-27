One Year Later: Revisiting the death of Dante Kittrell

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 Investigates is continuing to follow the shooting of Dante Kittrell.

It was a year ago this week when police shot and killed him as he experienced a mental health crisis. It was during that confrontation with police near Coquillard Elementary School that he threatened to take his own life. Officers later shot and killed him after he pulled out and pointed a gun which was later discovered to be fake.

Just last week, our own Joshua Short talked to Kittrell’s mother at her home, yards away from where her son lost his life. She told 16 Investigates about the changes she wants to see in both the city and its police department.

Deep breaths are necessary for Marcia Kittrell as she deeply recalls the day she lost her youngest son.

“Numb... numb... flashbacks... not moving on... I’m in the same place that I was on July 29, 2022,” Marcia spoke. “I think I’ve cried maybe twice... Since the 29th of July, I didn’t even cry that day. Not even at his funeral.”

But it was during our sit-down that she told the story of what happened that day, from her perspective, for the first time.

“His brother called me; he said, ‘Mama, where’s Dante?’ I said, ‘He said he was going for a walk,’” Marcia explained.

Her other son Clarence called her from Atlanta after he got a concerning call from Dante.

“He evidently had told him something because he said afterward that the two ministers that he really loved had died. And if anything happens... I want you to do my funeral,” Maria continued.

Dante would later go for a walk, toward the school. Marcia’s niece worked there and called her when she realized the commotion outside.

“Normally, I can’t see that far, but I knew it was my son,” Marcia continued. “When I got there, I was going through the tape and an officer came and pushed me back and said, ‘Ma’am, you can’t go down there where he is...’ But I said that’s my son; let me go, let me go.”

Officers and critical incident negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation but were unsuccessful. Some 45 minutes later, police fired shots after he pulled out what appeared to be a gun, which turned out to be fake.

“Change the law. Not only the crisis center, show me some action, not just say you’re going to do it. Do it! Show me and other mothers not only the crisis center but a mobile unit as well,” Maria said.

Our team has reported the efforts from some council members to implement crisis response teams within the department, which it doesn’t yet have.

In a statement, the department says they have, “On several occasions, outlined the mental health training provided and required for all SBPD officers, as well as the advanced training required to serve as a crisis/hostage/critical incident negotiator.”

Last year, shortly after officials ruled the shooting justified, police held a news conference where Chief Ruszkowski addressed mental health crisis teams having to respond to armed situations like this one.

“Why wasn’t a mental health crisis team called? They would not respond to an armed person in that state,” Chief Ruszkowski said.

We walked outside of Marcia Kittrell’s home, where she showed 16 Investigates the site where everything quickly started, escalated, and tragically ended. She says because of the shooting; he had a closed-casket funeral.

“When he hit the ground, that was the last time I saw my son. I loved my son... I loved him so much,” Marcia finished.

This year, the South Bend Police Department started adding the number of “mental health calls for service” to its online transparency hub. As of Thursday tonight, those calls are well over 600 for this year alone, zero of which required lethal force.

We’re working in tandem with the South Bend Tribune on telling Kittrell’s story.

Remember, if you or a loved one are going through a mental health crisis, 988 is a 24/7 phone number that provides confidential support to those struggling.

