Mural painted outside Sweet on Elm in Three Oaks

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The exterior of a new candy store in Three Oaks is beautifully wrapped in an amazing mural.

Local artist Chris Stackowicz says the mural took 56 days to paint and will be sealed any day now.

“I’ve never painted a giant candy before. I’ll tell you, there’s something fun about it,” said Stackowicz.

On the mural you will find lemon drops, smiley face banana candies, candy hearts and rock candy.

“And the thing that I am most proud of on this whole mural is getting those gummi bears to actually look like gummi bears on a brick surface,” said Stackowicz.

Stackowicz put personal touches on the piece too.

“My mom is a baker and every year for Christmas she always makes these absolutely amazing chocolate mint brownies and I wanted to honor her,” he said.

The mural is a “screenshot” of what you will find inside the new candy store called Sweet on Elm, which is located on North Elm Street.

“So far that’s what we’ve seen come from this, like lots of people taking pictures in front of it. Lots of kids. I think it really is an eye catcher...There’s like a personality you jump into and a zone that you get into when you’re painting, where you forget pretty much the whole world except what you’re focused on and when you step back you’re like, ‘woah, I can’t believe I did that,’” said Stackowicz.

“Had seen some of his work and was really just impressed with the other work he has done, so wanted him to come do this,” said Bruce McKamey, who is the general manager at Sweet on Elm.

