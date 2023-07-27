Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after police say he crashed his bike late Wednesday night in Michigan City.

First responders were called around 10 p.m. CDT to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Hitchcock Street. When they arrived, the motorcyclist was found deceased next to his crashed bike.

While investigating, police learned the motorcycle was traveling west on Woodlawn at a high rate of speed as it approached the curve to the west of Hitchcock. Police say the driver applied the brakes, causing the back tire of the motorcycle to lock up and skid. The motorcycle then fell on its side and slid approximately 160 feet into a utility pole located off the roadway.

Police have not revealed the name or age of the motorcyclist at this time.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you’re asked to contact Corporal Brian Wright at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008 or bwright@emichigancity.com.

