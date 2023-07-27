Medical Moment: The warning signs of an aortic aneurysm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 15,000 people die each year from a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

It happens when a bulge develops in the major artery that carries blood from your heart to the rest of your body. It’s hard to spot an aortic aneurysm before it bursts, but there are some important signs to look out for.

The aortic aneurysm is often dubbed a “ticking time bomb.” That’s because most people who have an abnormal bulge in their heart’s aorta don’t know it until it bursts.

“The aorta doesn’t have pain fibers, so people don’t know that they already have an aneurysm, and they don’t know that their life is in danger,” said Dr. Shahab, a vascular surgeon at the University of Maryland. “So, it’s really a silent assassin.”

Nearly 75% of patients with a ruptured aneurysm will die. But at least 95% can be successfully treated if the aneurysm is detected before it bursts.

“As you can imagine, a rupture of a high-pressure piping inside your body can be very deadly,” Dr. Shahab said.

Usually, there are no symptoms before a rupture.

But a few early warning signs of an aortic aneurysm include chest pain or tenderness, cough, hoarseness, or trouble swallowing. You are at a higher risk of developing an aortic aneurysm if you are:

Male

Over 65

Smoke

Have high blood pressure

Have heart disease,

Are obese

Have a family medical history

If you do spot an aneurysm before it ruptures, treatment can be life-saving. Doctors say aortic aneurysms are often discovered by chance, and a simple ultrasound can detect an abnormal bulge.

Medicare and some private insurance offer free or low-cost aortic screenings for people at risk.

