Medical Moment: ADHD and Alzheimer’s could be linked, study suggests

(WNDU) - More than six and a half million people are living with Alzheimer’s in the U.S., and more than six million children have ADHD.

One is usually diagnosed later in life, the other early. But could the two actually be linked? The answer could help save minds and memories.

Different generations, different diagnoses, but surprisingly similar symptoms.

“There were instances that we kind of thought were senior moments, and they were happening way too often. Like your brain wants to shut down, and it doesn’t want to take in any more information,” said Jane and Jim Burnham, patients.

Symptoms of ADHD range from carelessness to a lack of focus and forgetfulness. For Alzheimer’s, it’s poor judgment, a lack of focus, and of course, memory loss. Now, a new study out of the University of Pittsburgh is looking at a possible link between the two.

“We found that, in fact, the people that have a higher genetic probability of having ADHD and also having the pathology of Alzheimer’s in the brain,” said Dr. Tharick Pascoal, psychiatrist.

The study is the first to tie the genetic risk of ADHD to the chances of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. By calculating each person’s ADHDPRS, or polygenic risk score, and matching it with that patient’s signs of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers were able to show that the higher the PRS score, the greater the chances of developing Alzheimer’s.

With the development of new treatments to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, knowing your risk factor before symptoms start could help millions of people live a longer, healthier life.

Researchers are planning larger, more comprehensive studies, including more research, to determine whether interventions to correct ADHD can influence the risk of Alzheimer’s in the future.

