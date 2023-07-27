License revoked at troubled Landmark Recovery facility in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in Indiana tell 16 News Now they have revoked the license at an addiction treatment facility in St. Joseph County that has recently come under fire.

Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction has revoked the license for the Landmark Recovery facility located just south of Mishawaka at 60257 Bodnar Boulevard. Health officials say they have also revoked the licenses for Praxis facilities in Bluffton and Carmel.

The revocation of the license comes amid investigations into three deaths that were reported at the St. Joseph County facility earlier this month and numerous allegations of misconduct.

Previously, St. Joseph County police had petitioned officials to revoke Landmark’s license. They’ve also called for the facility to be shut down. Investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including the previously mentioned death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

This development also comes as a new lawsuit has been filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery by nine former patients that claim they sustained serious and debilitating personal injuries by means of endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence.

As these investigations have unfolded, Landmark stated it is voluntarily not admitting new patients at the St. Joseph County facility until staff members meet their high standards. Landmark also says it has “separated with the Executive Director and the Director of Nursing at the facility.”

