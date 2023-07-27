License revoked at troubled Landmark Recovery facility in St. Joseph County

Licenses also revoked at Praxis facilities in Bluffton, Carmel
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in Indiana tell 16 News Now they have revoked the license at an addiction treatment facility in St. Joseph County that has recently come under fire.

Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction has revoked the license for the Landmark Recovery facility located just south of Mishawaka at 60257 Bodnar Boulevard. Health officials say they have also revoked the licenses for Praxis facilities in Bluffton and Carmel.

The revocation of the license comes amid investigations into three deaths that were reported at the St. Joseph County facility earlier this month and numerous allegations of misconduct.

Previously, St. Joseph County police had petitioned officials to revoke Landmark’s license. They’ve also called for the facility to be shut down. Investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including the previously mentioned death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

This development also comes as a new lawsuit has been filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery by nine former patients that claim they sustained serious and debilitating personal injuries by means of endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence.

As these investigations have unfolded, Landmark stated it is voluntarily not admitting new patients at the St. Joseph County facility until staff members meet their high standards. Landmark also says it has “separated with the Executive Director and the Director of Nursing at the facility.”

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 7/27/23

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heat index near 105F & evening strong storms

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Heat Indexes are expected to break 100 degrees before the weekend begins.

News

Martie Salt sits down with a team of doctors to discuss the warning signs of aortic aneurysms...

Medical Moment: The warning signs of an aortic aneurysm

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
More than 15,000 people die each year from a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

News

Medical Moment: The warning signs of aortic aneurysms

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Pedestrian hit by train in Mishawaka on July 27, 2023.

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A police investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Mishawaka on Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Expansion planned for South Bend's Ice Box Skating Rink

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Storm damage cleanup continues across Michiana

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Celebrating National Chicken Fingers Day with Raising Cane's

Celebrating National Chicken Fingers Day with Raising Cane's

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Michigan

FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand...

Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Ryan Kelley pleaded guilty more than a year after the ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump was arrested in the case, roiling the already messy gubernatorial Republican primary.

News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Michigan City

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Detroit man charged in Union Pier road rage shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago