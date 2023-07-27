License revoked at troubled Landmark Recovery facility in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in Indiana tell 16 News Now they have revoked the license at an addiction treatment facility in Mishawaka that has recently come under fire.

Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction has revoked the license for the Landmark Recovery facility located at 60257 Bodnar Boulevard. Health officials say they have also revoked the licenses for Praxis facilities in Bluffton and Carmel.

The revocation of the license comes amid investigations into three deaths that were reported at the Mishawaka facility earlier this month and numerous allegations of misconduct.

Previously, St. Joseph County police had petitioned officials to revoke Landmark’s license. They’ve also called for the facility to be shut down. Investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including the previously mentioned death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

This development also comes as a new lawsuit has been filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery by nine former patients that claim they sustained serious and debilitating personal injuries by means of endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon to 16 News Now, Landmark Recovery says it is taking this situation very seriously and has top executives at the Mishawaka facility to provide additional support and guidance, including its CEO Matt Boyle.

Landmark Recovery also says it is disappointed with the decision made by Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction to revoke the licenses and believes it is based on misinformation.

The full statement can be read below:

While we cannot participate in interviews due to the ongoing investigations, we share our deepest condolences for the individuals that passed away earlier this month. We are taking this situation very seriously and as we mentioned previously, we have our top executives at the facility around the clock. Also, our CEO, Matt Boyle, has been at the facility for the past week providing additional support and guidance. At Landmark Recovery, patient care and safety are our top priorities. Addiction is a devastating disease that impacts every socioeconomic level and because of that, we have made it our mission to not only serve those with commercial health insurance, but to provide high quality care for those with Medicaid, a population that has very few choices or support options for addiction recovery. We believe it is important to note that while we are addressing the issues at hand, we have also been a prominent and successful provider of Medicaid addiction recovery services for a large portion of Indiana and other parts of the country for the past 6 years. Lastly, Landmark Recovery is disappointed to announce that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Division of Mental Health and Addiction has revoked our license at three of our facilities. We respectfully disagree with this decision and believe it is based on misinformation. We are working with our legal counsel to explore the next steps including an appeal. In the meantime, we are committed to the well-being of our patients and staff and will work to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved. We appreciate your continued support during this time.

