License revoked at troubled Landmark Recovery facility in Mishawaka
Licenses also revoked at Praxis facilities in Bluffton, Carmel
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in Indiana tell 16 News Now they have revoked the license at an addiction treatment facility in Mishawaka that has recently come under fire.
Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction has revoked the license for the Landmark Recovery facility located at 60257 Bodnar Boulevard. Health officials say they have also revoked the licenses for Praxis facilities in Bluffton and Carmel.
The revocation of the license comes amid investigations into three deaths that were reported at the Mishawaka facility earlier this month and numerous allegations of misconduct.
Previously, St. Joseph County police had petitioned officials to revoke Landmark’s license. They’ve also called for the facility to be shut down. Investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including the previously mentioned death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.
This development also comes as a new lawsuit has been filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery by nine former patients that claim they sustained serious and debilitating personal injuries by means of endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon to 16 News Now, Landmark Recovery says it is taking this situation very seriously and has top executives at the Mishawaka facility to provide additional support and guidance, including its CEO Matt Boyle.
Landmark Recovery also says it is disappointed with the decision made by Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction to revoke the licenses and believes it is based on misinformation.
