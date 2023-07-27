Lawsuit filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery Center claims malpractice

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new lawsuit (Case # 71D06-2307-CT-000395) has been filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery Center in St. Joseph County’s Superior Court.

This comes after numerous allegations of misconduct and the death of three patients within the last month.

The 8-page lawsuit filed on behalf of nine former patients of Praxis Landmark Recovery claims that patients sustained “serious and debilitating personal injuries” through endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence.

The four-count civil complaint against Landmark Recovery calls for compensatory and punitive damages for failing to provide adequate medical care and treat patients for addiction.

“This facility was woefully understaffed, and not only was it woefully understaffed, but they also weren’t trained properly,” said Trevor J. Crossen, an attorney with Crossen Law Firm out of Carmel. “And it was a big concern to my clients when they were there. They did not have ready access to psychiatrists, to counselors, to doctors, and they were belittled. They were treated with demeaning tones, and it just not an environment where they felt safe and secure, and that’s what they went to this facility for.”

The lawsuit alleges that employees of Landmark violated both Federal regulations and Indiana State Department of Health rules relating to supervision and assistance to its patients.

“That’s where you get into the understaffing, the mixing up of medications that were dispensed to the various patients, and the poor training, the lack of a caring environment, the inaccessibility to doctors,” Crossen said. “Failing to dispense appropriate medications would be a violation of both state and federal regulations.”

They claim unhygienic living conditions, including wastewater in the hallway and refusing access to a working toilet for over 24 hours.

“And I think they may have put the cart in front of the horse here and perhaps filled up the facility too quickly before ironing out all the wrinkles that can come along in a new facility such as this,” Crossen said.

The civil case also argues that Landmark permitted and failed to prohibit illicit drugs from being brought into the facility, further disrupting their clients’ recovery process.

“These are adult men that are very vulnerable, and a lot of times, they’ve left their families, they’ve left their loved ones, and they go to a facility like this because it’s their last hope,” Crossen said. “And they put all their trust into this staff and into this facility, and they were let down.”

The plaintiffs and their lawyers have requested a trial by jury, filing the lawsuit on 7/25/23 in the St. Joseph County Superior Court 6.

Landmark Recovery must respond to the lawsuit within 23 days of receiving the summons by mail or risk default in favor of the plaintiffs.

“They’re making the commitment to get help and get rehabilitated and get on with their life, and unfortunately, Praxis didn’t make that same commitment to them,” Crossen said.

According to Cornell Law School, compensatory damages are damages awarded by a court equivalent to the loss a party suffered.

Punitive damages may also be awarded when the defendant’s actions are especially reckless or malicious to ensure that future patients are not treated in a similar manner. Receiving compensatory damages does not prevent a party from receiving punitive damages.

Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is investigating the addiction treatment facility. As of July 27, State officials have revoked the licenses of three Landmark Recovery rehab centers, including the Mishawaka location. They also revoked the licenses for Landmark’s Fort Wayne and Carmel locations.

The legal concerns began after three patient deaths were reported at Landmark between July 3 and July 9.

The facility is located in the 60000 block of Bodnar Boulevard in Mishawaka.

WNDU reached out to Landmark Co-Founder & CEO Matt Boyle for a statement, but neither he nor his staff has returned our calls.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

